Monster Musume Season 2 Release Canceled?

Dragon Musume Season 2 is a sequel to Monsuta Musume no iru Nichijo –Deadly Monster Musume– illustrator Okayado based on the homonymous manga a Japanese fantasy anime TV series. Tokuman Shoten publishes the show in a magazine called Comic Ryu. It tells the story about the way the authorities kept, such as harpies in the presence of mythical creatures, mermaids & centaurs. The aliens, living in segregation from human society, reside finally get the attention of the public, and three years before the start of this story, the authorities enact an”interspecies cultural trade law.” Hence, the creatures begin cooperating with the world, and the plot unfolds.

The manga is a success, and it sold way over a million copies in September 2014 and almost twice in February 2016. The nine volumes of the English language translation of this manga have been at the New York Times Manga Best Sellers list. Season one of the anime aired between July & September of 2015. The animated series captured its permit and obtained the name Monster Musume.

Monster Musume PC Game

Together with the release of the installment in 2015, an internet PC game was announced, an adaptation from the show from DMM games, it reached the peak popularity of two and saw its release hundred thousand players. As it closed down in November 2016, the match saw a run, and it is no more accessible.

Dragon Musume Episode List

1. Everyday Life using a Lamia

2. Everyday Life using a Harpy plus a Centaur

3. Everyday Life Under Dangerous Circumstances

4. Everyday Life using a Slime

5. Daily Life with a Mermaid

6. Daily Life with Shedding and Egg Laying

7. Everyday Life with MON and an Arachne

8. Everyday Life in Poor Health

9. Everyday Life with Threatening Letters

10. Everyday Life with D

11. Everyday Life with Dullahan

12. Daily Life with Monster Girls

Monster Musume OVA Name List

OVA–1 Everyday Life at the Pool

OVA–2 Everyday Life when Rachnera Disappears

Monster Musume Season 2 Release Date

Dragon Musume Season 2 will be published in Fall-2021. The best guess is for the fall of next season or even after that Even though there isn’t any data provided by the studio. Season 1 of the series finished on September 23, 2015, and aired in July 2015. Season 2 of Monster Musume isn’t given the green light from the studio yet. We’d have to hang in there to know what the future holds. Resources have claimed season 2 is already in discussions, but no certain news is formally declared.

Dragon Musume Cast

Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito,

Sora Amamiya as Miia,

Ari Ozawa as Papi,

Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea,

Mayuka Nomura as Suu,

Haruka Yamazaki as Mero,

Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera,

Ai Kakuma as Lala,

Yū Kobayashi as Ms. Smith,

Momo Asakura as Manako,

Rei Mochizuki as Zombina,

Yurika Kubo as Tionisia,

Saori Ōnishi as Doppel.

Generation notes on Monster Musume

Management by Tatsuya Yoshihara

Script by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu,

Cartoon by Lerche and Seva.

Monster Musume Game

The show has developed into a PC game. On Western TV, this show aired on Tokyo Sun, KBS, BS11, AT-X & MX TV. Daisuki streams this show Singapore, in Latin America, Indonesia, The Philippines & Thailand. Crunchyroll does the Exact Same in the USA, Canada, UK, South Africa, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, the Netherlands, New Zealand & Turkey.

Right after year one, enthusiasts got their hopes for another season, an easter egg in the past episode theorized that the plans for two. Producers of the series at the time confirmed the second time, the expectations for the launch of this show floated late 2019, and yet, it’s almost May 2020. Still, there’s no official information about these issues, meaning either the makers have little excitement about the job –half a decade is a long time to consider it.

There are OVAs for Dragon Musume, hardly a second season. For five decades, the manufacturers released those OVAs, and the hype product helped fuel a number of that investment. Additionally, collector items have trends, and these tendencies transform into consideration to the renewal of a string with a fan base & critic acclaim.