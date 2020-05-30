Monster Musume Season 2: Possible Release Date, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Monster Musume is a dream anime. This anime is based on the manga series of the same name. The anime also goes hard in Japanese as”Monsuta Musume no Iru Nichijo”. Takemaru Inui illustrated the anime and composed. The manga series premiered on March 19, 2012. Due to the success of the manga series, it had been turned into an anime TV show.

The anime story is about a monster who lives with individuals. The authorities in the show hid the presence of mythical animals. These creatures were mermaids, centaurs, harpies, and lamias. Afterwards, the government passed the”Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act” so that the mythical creatures or monsters can co-exist with humans.

Kimhitu Kurusu, a boy that lives in Asaka, Saitama, is Dragon Musume’s main protagonist. His parents are overseas. He’s a pleasant and shy boy. He shows no interest from the Human Monster Exchange act. But Miaa, a lamia, comes into his life and starts living with him. After that, two female monsters accompany. Centorea, a flirtatious harpy and Papi Shianus a centaur. After three more of them, a slime named an Arachne called Rachnera Arachnera Suu, along with a mermaid. Kimihitu cooks delicious food for them and in return, vie for his attention.

Dragon Musume’s manga series was published on March 19, 2012. Three years after, on July 8, 2015, Season 1 of Monster Musume premiered. Along with Original Net Animation (ONA) show with short films of anime also broadcast. In 2016, two Original Video Animation (OVA) were broadcast under the name”Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou OVA”. Streaming platforms such as the subbed and dubbed versions of”Dragon Musume” are available on HiDive, Amazon Prime, VRV and Crunchyroll.

The score of Dragon Musume is typical. But once viewed, it is worth a look. There are some funny scenes in the anime. The manga series has done quite a decent collection.

Season 2 of Dragon Musume doesn’t have any confirmation yet. However, there is still a lot of articles in the manga, therefore no doubt. Given the situation, the wait may end in two decades or the next one. Then stay home and keep safe.