Monster Musume Season 2: Possible release date and plot?

Monster Musume is a Japanese fantasy anime. This anime is based on the manga series with the same name. Tough in Japanese the anime also goes as “Monsuta Musume no Iru Nichijo”. Takemaru Inui wrote and illustrated the anime. The manga series publication came on March 19, 2012. Later due to the success of manga series, it was made into an anime television show.

The story of anime is about a monster living together with humans. The Japanese Government in the show hid the existence of mythical creatures. These Mythical creatures were centaurs, mermaids, harpies, and lamias. Later the government passed the “Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act” so that the mythical creatures or monsters can co-exist with humans.

Kimhitu Kurusu, a boy living in Asaka, Saitama, is the protagonist of Monster Musume. His parents are abroad. He is a kind and shy boy. He shows no interest in the Human Monster Exchange act. But somehow Miaa, a lamia, comes in his life and starts living with him. Then two more lady monsters accompany them. Papi, a flirtatious harpy and Centorea Shianus a centaur. Later three more of them, a slime called Suu, an Arachne called Rachnera Arachnera, and a mermaid called Meroune Lorelei to join them too. Kimihitu cooks them delicious food and in return non-humans vie for his attention.

Monster Musume’s manga series was first published on March 19, 2012. Three years later on July 8, 2015, Season 1 of Monster Musume premiered. Alongside Original Net Animation (ONA) series containing shorts of anime also aired. In 2016, two Original Video Animation (OVA) telecasted under the name “Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou OVA”. Streaming Platforms for the subbed and dubbed versions of ‘Monster Musume’ are available on HiDive, Amazon Prime, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The rating of Monster Musume is average. But still if watched once it is worth a watch. There are quite comic scenes in the anime. The manga series did quite a decent collection.

Season 2 of Monster Musume has no confirmation yet. However, there is still a lot of content from the manga so no doubt about next season. Given the condition, the wait might end in the next one or two years. Till then Stay Home and Stay Safe.