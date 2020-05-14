Money Heist Season 5: Release, Cast And Plot And Everything You Must Know!

- Advertisement -

Money heist gave the latest release on Netflix as its season 4. Season 4 of the money heist was full of bloodshed which made the teenagers and adults its big fan. The great suspense was left by the makers in season 4 so that there will be the return of season 5 of the show. Money heist is one of the most popular series of Netflix which achieved the rank of 2 positions in the U.K. The fans are expecting a lot out of the latest upcoming season of Money heist that is season 5. So yes, the latest season of money heist is going to give its great comeback.

Money heist is a series that is based on a group of skilled and smart thieves. The group is operated by the criminal mastermind whose name is The Professor. Season 5 of this show can lead to more robbery and violence.

Cast: Money heist season 5

- Advertisement -

Now talking about the amazing cast of money heist season 5, the following names are in upfront:

Ursula Corbero as Silene Oliveira

Perdo Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa

Paco Taus as Agustin Ramos

Alvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina

Esther Acebo as Monica Gastambide

So these were some of the names of the amazing cast of the new upcoming season of Money heist.

Plot: Money heist season 5

According to the death sequel in the last seasons, the fans are thinking that now it’s the turn of Palermo or Helsinki top die next. One of them might get over their lives to save others as everyone knows how powerfully they care for each other. The death of any one of them will hurt the other one badly but it’s going to happen. Fans are expecting the there might be the possibility that both of them survive as they did in season 3 and 4.

Release: Money heist season 5

The popular Netflix series Money heist season 5 is expected to give a great release in April 2021. The series was to get released in 2020 itself but due to the current pandemic situation, it’s going to happen next year. No official trailer has been announced by the producers yet.

Stay tuned for more updates!