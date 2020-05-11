Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Season 5: Is This Real?
Money Heist Season 5: Is This Real?

By- Kavin
Money Heist is Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The series has successfully created four-season and getting ready for the fifth season of the series. The series mainly focuses on the well-planned robbery carried by the highly professional criminal trained under the professor. The series has gained positive response from the audience around the globe. Fans are already very much excited to see their favourite series once again.

Series follows a Crime drama, Heist and Thriller genre. Money Heist was developed in the Spanish language under the title La casa de Papel, which means The House of Paper. Series is made available in Online video streaming platform, Netflix. The development has already planned to make the series reach various regions of different parts of the world. Series has completed 2 seasons of the series with four parts. It consists of 31 episodes, each with a runtime of around 50-60 minutes.

Has The Money Heist Season 5 Renewed?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the renewal of Money Heist season 5. Based on the information from the leaks it’s clear that the development is interested in taking forward the season. We’ll let you know once the renewal is out.

Money Heist Season 5 Plot: Professor dead?

As many might know the coast episode of the series which ended cliffhanger. Many rumours and predictions started exploring the internet regarding the last episode of the season. Alicia was appointed as the inspector to prevent the robbery from the bank of Spain. Alicia being an intelligent police officer, uses her analytical ability and logical reasoning in finding the thief.

She takes forward her operation in a defensive way and finally spots the professor who was the master brain behind the robbery operation. The last episode of the season ends with Alicia pointing a gun towards professor warning him that “It’s all over”. For the Money heist fans its nor a new, they have seen similar ending during one of the previous seasons. It’s said that the professor will convince her to join the team and become a millionaire. As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the plot details of season 5. We have to wait for the official word form the development.

Who Are The Cast Included in Money Heist?

Cast detail of Money Heist is not confirmed yet. We can expect a similar cast from the last season of the series. Leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any major changes in the plot detail of Money Heist season 5. we’ll post you updated once the Money Heist cast detail drops.

Following are the cast included in Money Heist season 5

  • Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira,
  • Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina,
  • ltziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo,
  • Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa,
  • Paco Tous as Agustín Ramos,
  • Alba Flores as Ágata Jiménez,
  • Miguel Herrán as Aníbal Cortés,
  • Jaime Lorente as Daniel / Ricardo,
  • Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide.
Kavin

