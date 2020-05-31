Money Heist Season 5 Has Been Confirmed By The Show’s Creator Alex Pina

- Advertisement -

The information was supported by Pina, who told Deadline on May 13 how season five was coming, but he couldn’t disclose any additional details. He said he could not confirm any other information about the show because”Netflix will set a bomb in my house.”

Money Heist Season 5 is expected to launch next April. The calendar year, the installment will also broadcast.

Production hasn’t started because of the outbreak, but rest assured, we will get a new season.

Rumors suggest that pre-production will start in October, but nothing was supported by his group and by Álex Pina.

After being picked up by Netflix in 2017, the show blew up.

If year five is to happen, it seems likely it’ll likely pick up from this conclusion that it is barbarous as audiences find out the professor’s face.

As well as this, fans will be eager to understand what role Tatiana (Diana Gomez) may perform, is she Sierra, is her sister, and what exactly does her function mean for Berlin (Pedro Alonso)?