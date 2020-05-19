Money Heist Season 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast Plot And All You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Money Heist is a crime drama show. It’s among those most-watched series on Netflix the invention, because of play and the series, and the actors’ functioning is exceptional.

Money Heist Season 4 was introduced this past month on Netflix & since the show has topped the charts throughout the world. So, there is absolutely no doubt that Netflix would drop the show’s fifth season. The fourth season ended on a cliffhanger note, opening the door for its fifth season.

Release Date

Netflix hasn’t revealed any date to another season, but according to the previous season’s release date, we could presume that the fifth season by May 2021. The season premiered on the following dates:

Season 1: December 2017

Season 2: April 2018

Season 3: July 2019

Season 4: April 2020

Cast

If there’s any face in another season, if we talk about the looks from the show, it’s still unrevealed. But the show’s regular will be reprising their roles. Gandia murdered Nairobi, so we won’t see her at the season Since we’ve seen it.

The regular faces that will be seen are Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Herrán as Rio, along with Pedro Alonso as Berlin.

Expected plot

There is no update on the show’s storyline. Where it showed two scenes, but since the season ended in a cliffhanger scenario. Alvaro Morte’s (the professor) girlfriend (Raquel) was dropped from the helicopter to the roof of the lender of Spain and rejoined the group.