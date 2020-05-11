Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Other Information

- Advertisement -

Mob psycho 100 is an animated series as the fans love it like that only. Firstly the creators were not sure about the story release and animations, but it got really popular among the public due to its amazing characters. Later this series developed a lot of fans and now known to the world.

Till now 2 seasons of Mob psycho 100 have been released which were very surprising and thrilling. The finale of Mob Psycho 100 season 2 was brilliant. It managed to capture everyone’s attention. Now the fans are demanding for its 3rd season. So the wait for the fans is now over. This time the makers are trying to take out something new from this season.

This series was based on the schoolboy named Shigeo Kageyama, who was known as Mob because he has a lack of senses. He worked as the assistant of Reigen Arataka who was himself a psychic.

Cast: Mob psycho 100-season 3

The cast this season is turning to be more amazing. the Mob is going to return as well as other characters such as Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reigen Arataka, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama. It is believed that there can be the entry of a new character named Haruki Amakusa who will aim at hunting the association for a monster called Hyakki.

Plot: Mob psycho 100-season 3

The plot of season 3 will revolve around the story of an average middle school boy named Shigeo Kageyama. He has immense psychic power. He loses control of his power very quickly, but he continually lives the life under emotional shackle.

Release date: Mob psycho 100-season 3

The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the next season, but as of now no release date have been decided by the producers, hence, it is expected to release in the year 2021. There might be a little delay because of the current pandemic situation going on in the country. No trailer for the same has been released yet by the creators, but it is expected to release a few weeks before release.

