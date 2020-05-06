Microsoft Xbox Series X: Watch Microsoft’s Next-Gen Live Stream

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has announced it will show the Xbox series X’s gameplay to the first time on May 7 (that’s tomorrow!), during a particular episode of Inside Xbox.

The gameplay shows of the Xbox Series X are the first time we get a glance at gameplay out of Microsoft or Sony, and we all can not wait to find those Xbox Series X specs in actions. We are also expecting Microsoft to declare a lot of Xbox series X games and sneak peeks.

Additionally, Microsoft has stated it will show more information on which of those games will use the Smart Delivery attribute of the console. It is shaping up to be a show.

To see flow lives: Xbox series X’s gameplay

- Advertisement -

The live stream will kick off at 4 pm BST/11 am ET/8 am PT on May 7 (1’m AEST on May 8). Even though these streams do not go live until soon before the event begins, we have embedded the flow below.

What to expect

According to Microsoft, the Microsoft Xbox Series X gameplay show on May 7 may watch us lovers obtaining a first glance at the next-gen movie, trailers, and sneak glimpse in Xbox’s third-party spouses. An upgrade on how devs are using the Xbox series X and, eventually, an affirmation of this Xbox series X games, which will utilize Smart Delivery.

It is unlikely that we will discover more about Xbox Series X hardware, so we will not get confirmation. As it sounds, this flow will concentrate on Microsoft Xbox Series X games. Moreover, while we are expecting to see more of matches like Halo Infinite and Hellblade two, that does not seem likely.

We do understand that we are going to view Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action since it is tied up with Microsoft within an exclusive advertising arrangement.

The Xbox Series X show is the beginning of the next-gen show plans of Microsoft. According to the business, this May 7 event will kick off a flow that will take place during the remainder of the year at the lead-up into the initiation of the console, Xbox 20/20.