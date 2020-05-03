Microsoft Surface Go 2 Could Be Launched With an Intel Wi-Fi 6 Adapter later in May

- Advertisement -

Microsoft Surface Go 2 ought to be launched imminently, later in May. When it does arrive, it is going to include an Intel Wi-Fi 6 adapter that should result in much faster wireless rates as well as an advancement on the battery front.

This is currently likely by yet another FCC filing which has been spotted, as Windows Latest reports, again to get a’ computing device’ which is rumoured to have a model number corresponding to the variant of the Surface of Microsoft Surface Go 2 with LTE support.

If all of that lines up as suggested, the filing indicates that the Microsoft Surface Go 2 will offer Wi-Fi 6 courtesy of Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX200 adapter, providing that latest Wi-Fi standard (formerly called 802.11ax — the next step on from 802.11ac) as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

The AX200 supports Wi-Fi that is 2×2, and also the fantastic news with Wi-Fi 6 is the fact that it includes a boon on the battery front, namely Wake Time technology that is Goal.

This means the host device does not need to be always listening for wireless signs — the adapter can communicate with the router and wake up just when it is required to transmit the information which may translate better, and therefore into savings battery longevity.

As you’re probably aware, Wi-Fi also means better wireless functionality compared to the previous-gen standard, and what’s the more, enhanced performance in compact environments packed with Wi-Fi signs (and other signal noise) like apartment blocks.

Lending this credence is the simple fact that there was a Surface Novel 3 flow also seen in the form of an FCC filing that indicates that this hybrid may use Wi-Fi 6 again assuming that guesses about the version name front are correct. Although to be fair, Wi-Fi 6 could pretty much be an update.

As to the other alleged hardware specs of this Microsoft Surface Go 2, we have seen lots of escapes, and rumour has it that the tablet will increase the screen size slightly to 10.5-inches (from 10-inches) while keeping the overall chassis size precisely the same (the bezels will be thinner). The resolution of this screen is also set to be flashed into 1,920 x 1,280-pixels if reports are to be considered.

We heard the Microsoft Surface Go 2 will arrive with a choice of two chips: Intel’s Pentium 4425Y along with the Core m3-8100Y, from LTE and versions.

We heard that Microsoft Surface Go 2 is very likely to keep the same pricing strategy as the Surface Go. At the same time, the first word from the grapevine in the form of purported prices via an Italian retailer suggested that the sequel may be expensive.

If some of this is true remains to be seen. Even though there’s currently a lot of proof and with FCC filings trickling through. There is a May launch looking also.