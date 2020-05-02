Microsoft Recent Rumours :Windows 10 Release Is Delayed

- Advertisement -

Windows May 10, 2020, Update might not be released to the general computing people until almost the end of May, according to the most recent gossip from your OS grapevine. This comes from a few of the most reliable sources of Microsoft rumours out there — Mary Jo Foley of ZDNet — who has heard that the overall availability of the May 2020 Update was pushed back to May 28. Be aware this date isn’t confirmed, ” she observes, and may still change — but this is purportedly the current program at Microsoft.

The prior year the software giant was looking at was May 12 (in other words,’Patch Tuesday’). However, Microsoft has delayed the release, and Foley asserts a possible reason behind this is because a zero-day exploit needed to be patched. This ties in with something else we saw this week when Microsoft rolled out a new preview build of this May 2020 Update to testers in the Release Preview ring, build 19041.208 after the company had stated that construct 19041.207 is the final version of the upgrade.

- Advertisement -

This was done because one more fix was required, and Microsoft believed it was an important enough one (an issue with NP Logon Notify API notifications — about credential control, or logins) it took a new construct to be deployed and tested. So it’s no real surprise that we’re hearing about a delay today, especially if there was a new gremlin in the functions in the form of a zero-day vulnerability which needed addressing.

20H2 is going to be a minor upgrade?

At any rate, the date to mark on your calendar to the May 2020 Update (20H1) is May 28. However, even that isn’t concrete at this stage (although Microsoft will wish to publish the update in May and avoid any additional slipping of the date if that is possible anyway). Naturally, as with these major biannual Windows 10 updates, they will roll out in a phased process, so you might not see the May 2020 Update for some time following the official release, based on your hardware configuration (and which way the breeze is blowing, possibly). Interestingly, the ZDNet report also touches on another upgrade, 20H2, intended for the next half of 2020. The current considering Microsoft is that this will probably be in the same vein as the November 2019 Update — in other words, no new features will be added to Windows 10, and It Is Going to involve fixing and tweaking (with only minor additions on the feature front)