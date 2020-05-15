Home Technology Mi Box 4 Specifications & Discount Details
Technology

Mi Box 4 Specifications & Discount Details

By- Kavin
Xiaomi is dominating the mobile industry market with its new update and enhanced handsets. Recently the Xiaomi has launched two of their products in the Indian subcontinent. Mi Box 4K HDR Android TV Box and Mi 10 5G are the two products made available for customers through the e-commerce platform Flipkart and their official Mi store. Tv box was earlier priced at 3500 INR making it affordable for the customers. We have gathered much information our the Xiaomi products and their offers for the existing customers.

The company has revised its product prize soon after the release after one week. Based on the terms and conditions, the previous user owning the Mi 55inch tv will receive a discount of around 1000 bucks after providing their information on their official website. To avail of the discount price of Tv box. One has to offer information like name, email address: contact number, and the bill number of the Tv. Xiaomi experts team will evaluate your information before processing your request. If you’re eligible for the discount, special discount cou[on will be sent to your mail address where you can easily use it for the redemption.

The discount offer for this product is made available for a limited time. To avail, this offer one has to hold Mi account. The time for this offer is 15th May to 25th May 2020. Its also restricted that only one product will be provided for each customer.

Based on the information from the reliable sources suggest that Mi Box 4K HDR Android TV Box is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo-based Android TV and embedded with enhanced features like voice-enabled remote control and also comes up with inbuilt Chromecast support and Google Assistant. The 4K-enabled streaming media player is made available around the globe through various e-commerce websites along with their primary store.

The development team has unveiled the features of the product through the press release and social media posts for reaching the Mi Fans community. The development team has been continuously updating their progress. It’s out that the device will feature quad-core 64-bit Cortex A53 CPU, 2GB of DDR3 RAM, coupled with a Mali-450 GPU and 8GB of eMMC storage. Connectivity of the media player has undergone several stages of research and development making it more adaptable to the current generation.

The device gets both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity (dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.2). many interface ports have been enabled for user-friendly access, ports include 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 power interface, 1 HDMI 2.0a, and 1 audio out.

Kavin

