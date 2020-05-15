Home TV Series Netflix Messiah season 2: all you need to know
Messiah season 2: all you need to know

By- Salina Marak
ABOUT THE SERIES

Messiah is an American thriller series created by Michael Petroni. The series is about a man who appears for the first time in the Middle East and who is said to be the eschatological (part of theology concerned with the final events of history, or the ultimate destiny of humanity or the concept of “end of the world”) return of Jesus, by his followers. The series shows how the miracles performed by the man creates suspicion, to the point where the people had to indulge the CIA in the matter. The season ends with the last miracle, where Al Messiah brings Aviram and other passengers back from the dead, after the plane crash.

EXPECTED PLOT FOR SEASON 2

The last season ended in an unexpected note, leaving the knot of doubts tangled, as to who Al Messiah was. It seems like the knot won’t be untangled soon, we might have to wait till 2021. Some news also says that the series won’t be returning for the next season due to certain controversies faced by it since the release. The series faced most of the criticisms from “The Royal Film Commission of Jordan.” As the series is based on a religious character, the story has offended many of the viewers especially, because of the name of the main character “Al Messiah” adopted by the creators for the series.

CAST, PLOT, AND TRAILER

No official announcements have been made regarding the cast, the release date, or the plot of the second season because the controversy remains unsolved. Despite all these controversies, the viewers and the fans are still curious and waiting in anticipation for the next season. As this controversy is very critical, we cannot speak about any officials, neither for or against them.

Till further announcements about the fate of the next season, stay tuned.

Salina Marak


