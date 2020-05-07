MESSIAH SEASON-2 All THE BIG UPDATE, CHECK HERE

- Advertisement -

Messiah season -2

Messiah season -1 was introduced on Netflix in January 2020. The audience of the show was impressed by the plot and the storyline of the show. There were 10 episodes in season 1 of the Messiah. The show received praises from many well-known people. However, the show has also received many negative comments from the Muslim community. Controversies surrounded the show at the time of release. Looking at the show from a neutral point of view, the show still has a lot of potential for season -2.

The controversies were so much so that the Royal Film Commission of Jordan requested Netflix not to release the series in Muslim countries.

The show was given a rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Season -1 CAST

‘Mehdi Dehbi’ was seen playing the lead role of ‘Al-Masih’ alongside ‘Michelle Monaghan’ as CIA case officer. Many other artists played significant roles in the series.

Season -2.

Unfortunately for the fans, Netflix has cancelled the plan for the renewal of season -2 of Messiah. No reason was given for this step. One of the reasons might be due to high no. Of controversies revolving around the series. Another reason might be the break in filming and production of all the shows due to COVID-19. As of now, season 2 has not been planned for the show.

