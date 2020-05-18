Merry Happy Whatever Season 2: Plot, Release date and Cast

- Advertisement -

Merry Happy Whatever takes place over the week or so around Christmas at the Quinn household. The story follows Don Quinn as he struggles with different stresses of the work, which are further complicated as Emmy, the youngest daughter of the family, brings home her boyfriend Matt from California. The pair seeks Don’s permission to get married. But Don being from a patriarchal background doesn’t permit as Matt is a struggling musician. The series is about the typical family drama, where the father is concerned about his daughter’s future when it comes to her marriage. Although the topic seems serious, the series is full of comedy and fun.

Release Date

The first Season of Merry Happy Whatever was released November 28, 2019. The fans and viewers have been anticipating for the Second Season, but Netflix officials haven’t given any approval for its release. If the officials approve the second Season, it is expected to release on November 26, 2020. But, since the world has been under the chaos of the virus, it might take more time.

The plot of Season 2

The first Season ended in a happy note, with Don making efforts to bring back the couples (Matt and Emmy) together, and they finally united with the blessings of the family during New Year’s Eve.

Though we have not been informed about the plot of the second Season, we can assume that the story will continue with the same hustle and bustle focusing on the new couples Emmy and Matt after moving to London. Another plot of romance is expected between the gay couple Kayla(Emmy’s sister) and Nancy (Kayla’s ex-husband’s assistant).

Cast

As we haven’t been informed about the plot, we cannot be sure about the cast that will appear for the next Season. But, according to the assumptions about the plot, we can expect Dennis Quaid (Don Quinn), Bridgit Mendler(Emmy Quinn), Adam Rose (Todd), Brent Morin (Matt), Ashlay Tisdale (Kayla), Garcelle Beauvais(Nancy) to return.