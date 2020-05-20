- Advertisement -

Meghan McCain once said,”blonder is obviously better.” However,”The View” co-host is embracing a more natural appearance during stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meghan McCain

“Reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair conclusion,” McCain, who’s pregnant, composed on Instagram Monday.

- Advertisement -

“Longest period in my whole life without having my color done.” The 35-year-old mentioned in her post that she began going grey in her 20s. but kept it hidden until now.

“I own it,” McCain said. “Gotta go find my cauldron. Do you want to join my coven? (Also, please don’t ask me to do my colour at home.

I can barely blow dry my hair let alone highlight it.) “Last month. McCain revealed on her chat show that she”burnt off her hair” with a box product.

McCain is just one of several celebrities who are sharing their natural colour on Instagram while social distancing.

Tia and Tamera Mowry both showed off their grays, as did”Jumanji” celebrity Kevin Hart.

“I am not gonna lie intoy’all, I am kinda rollin’ with the gray. Hart said on Instagram in March. “I am feeling it, guy.

I ain’t been operating for this long, so I never had an opportunity to let it grow in this way.”