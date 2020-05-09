Mask Is Must need to Wear Before Travelling with JetBlue Airlines

- Advertisement -

Airlines have been gutted, although the novel coronavirus pandemic has not left untouched any industry. Earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed that it had screened fewer than 100,000 passengers within a week. Its down from 2.1 million in the same week the year prior. That fall is also a sign for the industry in the months to come, even after this crisis is over.

JetBlue will require all passengers to wear a face-covering beginning on May 4th:-

But every day, amidst all the chaos, thousands of travelers are still walking in and out of airports, and at long last, airlines are putting policies in place to protect both their passengers and their workers. CNBC reports that JetBlue will require all passengers to wear a face-covering beginning on May 4th. This will be the first time this type of restriction was imposed on passengers, too, also matches the policy for flight attendants of the company.

- Advertisement -

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it is about protecting those around you,” JetBlue‘s President Joanna Geraghty said. “Here is the new flying manners.”

Thus far, JetBlue is the only airline to require a face covering for passengers. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both declared on Monday that they will require employees to wear masks and will provide passengers them too. A week united Airlines began mandating the same because of its workers.

American says it will hand out face masks and sanitizing wipes and enhance cleaning protocols by disinfecting tables:-

American says it will hand out face masks and sanitizing and enhance cleaning protocols by disinfecting and every surface in the cockpit. Delta claims that flight attendants need to wear face masks. It’s not feasible for them to maintain distance more than six feet from a client or another employee. Beginning this Tuesday and through at least June 30th. At this stage, the airlines state that it will”update and reevaluate as necessary.”

According to Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants:-

“All airlines should follow JetBlue’s lead, including its efforts to fully communicate the change before it will become effective next week so that Flight Attendants are not placed in the position of being enforcers without information and backing by the airline,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

It is somewhat surprising that most of the leading airlines:-

These precautions are welcome in light of the ongoing pandemic. Still, believing I can’t even walk into my local grocery store without a mask, it is somewhat surprising that most of the leading airlines. Passengers a choice to take a seat on a crowded flight for hours with no kind of face covering.