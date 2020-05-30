Home TV Series Netflix Married To Medicine Netflix Release Date, Cast & All Update
Married To Medicine Netflix Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
Many might have predicted genre of the season based on the title of the show; probably many might have guessed right. Married to Medicine is American reality television. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry in the entertainment industry on March 24, 2013. Series has successfully seven episodes, which consist of 118 episodes. In this article, I’ll discuss Married to Medicine Netflix release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series follows a Reality television genre. Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in creating the television series are FremantleMedia North America and Purveyors of Pop. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes and said to hold more than a million active followers. It was initially premiered in the United States, based on the request from the international audience community the development has planned to reach online video streaming platform.

When Is Married to Medicine Netflix Release Date?

Married to Medicine will be released on June 01, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. It’s said that there will be a slight delay in the release date of the television series. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggests that the progress of the series is altered due to the COVID-19. Even if the series is delayed, fans can expect the series earlier next month.

It has been officially announced that the series will be premiered through Netflix. These are the information related to release date and streaming details of Married to Medicine. However, we’ll keep you updated if any changes drop from the development.

 Who Are The Cast Included In Married to Medicine?

  • Dr. Jackie Walters,
  • Dr. Simone Whitmore,
  • Kari Wells,
  • Toya Bush-Harris,
  • Quad Webb,
  • Mariah Huq,
  • Dr. Heavenly Kimes,
  • Lisa Nicole Cloud,
  • Dr. Contessa Metcalfe,
  • Curtis Berry,
  • Cecil Whitmore,
  • Dr. Duncan Wells,
  • Dr. Eugene Harris,
  • Dr. Gregory Lunceford,
  • Dr. Aydin Huq.
Married To Medicine: Episode Details

  • Open & Honest aired on September 8, 2019,
  • Stirring the Teapot aired on September 15, 2019,
  • Resuscitated Friendships aired on September 22, 2019,
  • Ballin’ on a Budget aired on September 29, 2019,
  • Naked and Not Afraid aired on October 6, 2019,
  • Girl Code, Interrupted aired on October 13, 2019,
  • Showdown in Savannah aired on October 20, 2019,
  • Food for Thought aired on October 27, 2019,
  • Contessa’s Carnival aired on November 3, 2019,
  • Battle Down South aired on November 17, 2019,
  • Bus-ted Cabo aired on November 24, 2019,
  • Revenge of the Sip and Paint aired on December 1, 2019,
  • Swap Till You Drop aired on December 8, 2019,
  • Trouble in Spa-radise aired on December 15, 2019,
  • Arabian Nights aired on December 22, 2019,
  • Reunion aired on December 29, 2019,
  • Reunion aired on December 29, 2019,
  • Reunion aired on January 5, 2020.
