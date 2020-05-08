Home Sports Manchester City Players Joked About Ronaldo And Messi Signings After Takeover
Sports

Manchester City Players Joked About Ronaldo And Messi Signings After Takeover

By- Rupal Malal
Manchester City players are putting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the locker room after being taken over in 2008.

Zabaleta joined City from in the year 2008 as the Abu Dhabi United Group take over the club. As it is leading to big spending by the Premier League Outfit.

The City plans to welcome Barcelona star, Ronaldo, and Messi to the club mentioned by the full-back.

The people made the purchase of the club of Abu Dhabi after the ten days they arrived, told by La Nacion to Zabaleta.

After four days, they invest 40 million euros for Robinho, and he said Now what do they do? As he is going to the last six months here.

We took this as a joke and while they so kept in the locker room started putting Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zabaleta left the City for West Ham in the year 2007. It is nearing retirement from the football club. As he also admits, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he may accelerate those plans.

He also added that he thinks about it every day. He wakes up thinking, Is it what he awaits for after retirement?

Now somehow, he will go back to the training and will see towards it. But still, it is all uncertain.

He had also thought at the end of the season to give himself the oy of playing one more season in the upcoming league. Perhaps in Italy, but now he did not conform to it.

The chances are he won’t playing in front of the crowd.

As the 35-year old last played for Argentina in the year 2016. So the 58-International discussed by Messi’s impacting the nation. As he mentions, it was higher than just on the field.

Without Leo, the field will lack everything. Also, FIFA will make less money stated by Zabaleta.

Rupal Malal

Manchester City Players Joked About Ronaldo And Messi Signings After Takeover

