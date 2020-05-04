Major Update! ‘Wrong Turn 7’ Release Date, Storyline, And Every

- Advertisement -

After a wait of 6 decades, the Wrong Turn is eventually becoming another much-awaited sequel. The slasher film franchise has gone to make five films in the series. The previous part from the series, Wrong Turn 6: The Last Resort, published in theaters on 22nd August 2014. This was a film with no connection to the movie franchise.

But like all previous variants, the movie has been nothing short about cannibalism, horror, gore, and frightening action. In regards to critics, the film has received mixed reviews from people all over. Wrong Turn 6 did not exactly live up to the expectations. The lovers have been waiting for quite a while to get a brand new Wrong turn movie. And it appears that the wait is over.

When Will Wrong Turn 7 Release?

After 2017, there had been many rumors. And now it is official that the film is finally occurring. The shooting for the movie has already begun way back at Ohio at a village of New Richmond and Velicity. There has been no official announcement concerning the launch date for Wrong Turn 7. But it is anticipated that the film will release in late 2020. In the wake of the chaos caused by the pandemic, the movie got to be pushed up to Q1 2021.

What To Expect From The Sequel?

Created by Alan B McElroy, Wrong Turn is well known for causing goosebumps and its own gore terror. Wrong Turn 2 has been the best amongst the show so much with a reception worldwide. In regards to the narrative, however, the film that was last faltered. Wrong Turn 6 received publicity for all of the wrong reasons. This usually means that Wrong Turn 7 has a project on its hands.

The new movie will be a complete reboot of this storyline, and Alan B McElroy is going to be the screenwriter with this particular person with Mike P Nelson from the director’s seat. The show has dished out a fair amount of suspense, excitement, blood, and terror that has the rushing in the audiences. And it is expected that Wrong Turn 7 will keep up with the trend as well.

Is There A Trailer For Wrong Turn 7?

Wrong Turn 7 was signaled way back in October 2018. As per reports, the filming has been finished. The film is in the process of editing and post-production. With any luck, we could expect the trailer.