Madam Secretary Season 6 Netflix Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Madam Secretary is back once again in an online videos streaming platform. It’s one of the few popular political dramas created based on the United States. The series has completed six seasons, which consists of 120 episodes. Many might have already watched the television series through the American local television channel. In this article, I’ll discuss the Netflix release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Barbara Hall creates the series. It follows a Political drama, Thriller genre. Barbara Hall Productions, Revelations Entertainment, CBS Television Studios are the production companies involved in developing the long-running television series. It’s said that each episode of the television series has a runtime of around 45 minutes and holds more than a million active viewers. Barbara Hall, Morgan Freeman, Téa Leoni, Lori McCreary, Tracy Mercer, and David Grae are the television series.

When Is Madam Secretary Season 6 Netflix Release Date?

Madam Secretary Season is already released on May,15,2020. Development released the television series, as announced earlier. Series already has a wide range of audiences around the United States; development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platforms. After the global lockdown, it’s evident that Video-On-Demand service is the next generation entertainment medium for reaching the audience. Fans can enjoy the television series, which is currently available on Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to the Netflix release date and streaming details.

Who Are The Cast Included Madam Secretary Season 6?

Téa Leoni as Elizabeth “Bess” Adams McCord,

Tim Daly as Henry McCord,

Bebe Neuwirth as Nadine Tolliver

Željko Ivanek as Russell Jackson,

Erich Bergen as Blake Moran,

Patina Miller as Daisy Grant,

Geoffrey Arend as Matt Mahoney,

Wallis Currie-Wood as Stephanie “Stevie” McCord,

Kathrine Herzer as Alison McCord,

Keith Carradine as Conrad Dalton,

Sebastian Arcelus as Jay Whitman,

Sara Ramirez as Kat Sandoval,

Kevin Rahm as Michael “Mike B.” Barnow,

Johanna Day as Ellen Hill,

Tony Plana as Ed Parker,

Francis Jue as Ming Chen,

Mandy Gonzalez as Lucy Knox,

Mike Pniewski as Gordon Becker,

Jason Ralph as Harrison Dalton

Cotter Smith as Darren Hahn,

Patrick Breen as Andrew Munsey,

Nilaja Sun as Juliet Humphrey,

Usman Ally as Zahed Javani,

Dion Graham as Fred Cole,

Josh Hamilton as Arthur Gilroy,

Anna Deavere Smith as Mary Campbell,

Marin Hinkle as Isabelle Barnes,

Justine Lupe as Ronnie Baker,

Eric Stoltz as Will Adams,

Jordan Lage as Kohl,

Sam Breslin Wright as Dylan Larson,

Christine Garver as Molly Reid,

Tracee Chimo as Nina Cummings,

Wentworth Miller as Senator Hanson,

Carlos Gómez as Jose Campos.