Macross Delta Movie Is Comeing Next Year

Together with the TV series for Macross Delta finishing at the end of this past year, Macross fans can now look forward to some new movie out early next year.Called Macross Delta The Movie: Passionate Walkūre, the key visual for the film shows what looks like a brand new utterly armored version of the VF-31.

The final and similarly completely armored variable fighter we had was that the VF-25 in Macross Frontier, therefore, it will be interesting to see how the setup will change to your VF-31.

This is since the VF-31 relies on the YF-30 from the PS3 game Macross 30 and had a very different configuration concerning a first missile pod down the axis of the fighter.

In any case, this kind of upgrade to varying fighter hardware in various Macross films is a long-running tradition and dates back to the first VF-1S Strike Valkyrie version from the film Macross: Do You Remember Love?

As for what changes will be made into the story in this movie version, not much is apparent. The two Macross Frontier movies effectively compressed and re-told the story from the original TV series, with a variety of changes

I guess that this Macross Delta movie might try something similar. Still, it’s going to be interesting to find out what is changed in this movie variation compared to the original series.

When I talked with Shoji Kawamori first last year roughly Macross Delta, he was optimistic about the prospects for the series. The fact we’ve got a picture on the way likely signifies that makes me happy, and the series did decently.

Advance tickets for the Macross Delta film go on sale in Japan on December 16, but it’s going to be released in theaters on February 9 next year.

In the meantime, you should check out Macross Delta Scramble on the PS Vita, as it is thoroughly excellent.