Lucifer Season 5: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Lucifer is an American TV series by Tom Kapinos. It is about a DC Comics’ character, which was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. It was established on January 25, 2016, on Fox. The series was renewed for a fifth season on May 7, 2019.

Lucifer Season 5: Release date

We’re hoping as there’s not any official information about the exact release date, that it might launch in 2020. Additionally, the fifth season will be divided into two components. As in a recent interview, Tom Ellis revealed that:” The season five will be published in two parts. Netflix is going to drop eight episodes initially, then after a small break, another eight episodes.”

Although, it might get a little delayed due to the virus epidemic all over the world.

Lucifer Season 5: Cast

It’s confirmed that we will see Tom Ellis because of the lead character in the series. Other characters might include, Lauren German spine as Detective Chloe Decker, along with Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen and Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza, and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin.

Lucifer Season 5: Plot

The series is an angel who was cast from Heaven, about Lucifer Morningstar. Being the Devil bores him, and hence, he abandons his throne. He came to Los Angeles and started running his nightclub known as’.’ He becomes involved with a murder case with Chloe Decker.

Season four ended with Lucifer goodbye to Chloe as he returns to his home. Eve departs to locate herself. Unlike the first season, today, Lucifer will not have the ability to return to the Earth with no replacement in his location and to which he probably would elect for his siblings. It’s expected that in season, possibly Chloe will join Lucifer in Hell, or else they can get together on Earth.

Season 5 continues to be split into two components, with eight episodes each. The first half was about to launch in May 2020 and the other half at the end of the year. But due to the outbreak, the final episode’s shooting hasn’t been completed, which places the series at a stop.

Watch the trailer for season 5 under, and let us wait for the first half of the season.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Lucifer Season 5: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

