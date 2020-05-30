Lucifer Season 5 News & Casting Announcements, Check Here

- Advertisement -

On September 23rd, 2019 one of the earliest supporting cast members had been announced. Matthew Bohrer has starred in supporting roles on Amazon’s Goliath, General Hospital, Masters of Gender and Blockbuster.

On October 11th, Brianne Davis who appeared in HISTORY Channel’s Six, Jarhead (2005) and Synchonicity (2015) has been cast in year 5 as Detective Dancer.

On October 28th, It’s Been verified that the final season of Lucifer will be split into two halves.

In November 2019, it had been recorded that Erin Cummings who has starred at the likes of Spartacus, will play the part of Mandy in season five.

On November 22nd, IMDb was upgraded with another throw statement. Nashville’s Chaley Rose will comprise in season five.

In December, Lucifer cameoed from the DC universe crossover Infinite Earths. You can view his cameo from the clip below, or you can await Infinite Earths to hit Netflix. This has led to speculation that John Constantine might attribute in Netflix season of this series. Tom Ellis said in an interview it was a struggle to keep his cameo a secret.

On December 21st, the Lucifer writers team took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Holidays. Also on December 21st, we have a word of this Lucifer convention coming into the USA at 2020.

On January 6th, 2020 Entertainment Weekly only disclosed that Dennis Haysbert would be joining the cast to perform the part of God. This, of course, suggests Lucifer and his brother will spend lots of time with their father in the season.

On January 17th, 2020, we heard that Catherine Dent would appear in season five as Dr. Alice Porter.

On January 21st, 2020, we heard that Annie Funke would play the role of Sister Francine in the episode.

In February 2020, Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to Speak to a number of Lucifer fans who claim the show was cancelled due to The Sandman. Gaiman affirmed that this rumour is untrue.

In May 2020 we got word which Allison McAtee would be starring as Elizabeth Newman in season five episode ten.

For those who love collection Lucifer on DVD. Season 4 has been published on jelqing and DVD boxset on May 12th, 2020. For those in the United States, you can rent it via Netflix’s DVD.com platform.