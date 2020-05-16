Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer Season 5 : Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!!!!
Lucifer Season 5 : Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!!!!

By- Anand mohan
Uncanny humor with a touch of the eternal theme! If this the subject you’re searching for while viewing a string, then LUCIFER is the best watch. The American urban dream crime-drama television series is based on the character created by Neil Gaiman and many others. The show is distributed by Warner Bros Television. Also, the original networks for its release include Netflix and Fox.

WHAT THE SERIES IS ABOUT

The show centers around the DEVIL who abandons hell and goes to Los Angeles where he starts running a nightclub of his very own. Also, he becomes a consultant to the LAPD. Thus he helps the authorities to fix many murder mysteries there. Throughout the show, many celestial and demonic threats kept coming into Los Angeles.

The first installment premiered in 2016 and received mixed reviews. But it was soon renewed for one more year which came in late 2016. The show has until date released four of its seasons. The fourth one was the most hit period of all of them. It came in May 2019 and later in June, Netflix announced the making of the fifth year. It’ll be the last season of the show and will have a total of sixteen episodes. These episodes will be released in 2 batches of eight episodes each.

In a recent Twitter movie, Tom Ellis gave some hints about the new year. The most common assumption is that Lucifer will return to Los Angeles out of hell. As the end of season 4 saw the return of Lucifer straight back to hell. So the new season will pick the threads from there itself.

CAST

The protagonist, Tom Ellis, aka Lucifer Morningstar, has reprised his character back for the sequence. Another important part of Detective Chloe [played by Lauren German] will soon be back together with Detective Dan Espinoza [by Kevin Alejandro]. Others include Amenadiel [by DB Woodside] and Aimee Garcia [by Rachael Harris].

There will be an inclusion of lots of new characters too. Some of them include:

Donovan Glover [performed by Matthew Bohrer]
Detective Dancer [ by Brianne Davis]
Mandy [by Erin Cummings]
Destiny Page [by Chaley Rose]

