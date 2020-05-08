Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer season 5: A must watch
TV SeriesNetflix

Lucifer season 5: A must watch

By- Aryan Singh
LUCIFER Season 5

The no. 1 series on Netflix is making its way back into people’s hearts. The American television series, first released on January 6, 2016, gathered a huge fan following. The TV series even surpassed GOT in terms of viewership. The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

The official Twitter account of Lucifer also announced that the upcoming season would bring an end to the Lucifer series.

The final season of the show will consist of 6 more episodes than the previous season, making 16 episodes in total. 5th and last season will be broadcasted in 2 parts of 8 episodes each to keep the audience engaged. According to the sources, shooting for the 1st part of the show is already completed.

RELEASE DATE

According to rumors, the first part of the season is going to be premiered on June 16, 2020. But there have been no official statements for the same.

CAST

As always, we will see ‘Tom Ellis’ as Lucifer Morningstar: The Lord of Hell, who runs a nightclub in Los Angeles. ‘Lauren German’ and ‘Kevin Alejandro’ in other roles with many other artists.

The series was first broadcasted on Fox from 2016 to 2018, after which Netflix took hold of it in 2019 from the beginning of the fourth season that was released on May 11, 2018.

The filming of the second part of the fifth season was intervened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filming of the second part of the fifth season was intervened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aryan Singh

