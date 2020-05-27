Home TV Series Love,victor Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
TV Series

Love,victor Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Love, victor, is an American teen drama web television series. The first announcement about the television series came back in 2019. The development has been updating the shooting progress of the series. Fans are all set to enjoy the upcoming television web series. In this article, I’ll discuss Love, victor release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger create the series. The story of the series is based on the Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli and Love, Simon by Greg Berlanti. Based on the positive response from the film Love, Simon’s development has planned to relaunch the series with few corrections. Series follows a Teen drama genre. Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian are the executive producers of the television series.

When Is Love, victor Release Date?

Love, victor, will be released on June 19, 2020. The release date has been officially confirmed form the development. It’s expected that there might be a slight delay in the television series’s release date, as many might know that there are delays in the launch of the television web series in recent days. Fans can enjoy the television series through online video streaming platform, HULU. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series. However, we’ll keep you updated once any changes drop from the development, Check our website for more regular updates.

Who Are The Cast Included In Love, victor?

Cast details of the television series have been updated by the development of social media and press releases. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the development approached many artists before settling down and starting the shooting progress. We have gathered much information about the cast details of Love, victor.

 Following are the cast included in Love, victor

  • Michael Cimino as Victor,
  • Ana Ortiz as Isabel,
  • James Martinez as Armando,
  • Isabella Ferreira as Pilar,
  • Mateo Fernandez as Adrian,
  • Rachel Naomi Hilson as Mia,
  • Bebe Wood as Lake,
  • George Sear as Benji,
  • Anthony Turpel as Felix,
  • Mason Gooding as Andrew,
  • Sophia Bush as Veronica,
  • Keiynan Lonsdale as Abraham “Bram” Greenfeld.
Love, victor: Plot

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the Love, victor plot details. Many might know that plot details of the television web series will be out only a few days before the actual release date, We need to wait for the official confirmation about the plot details of Love, victor.

Kavin
Love,victor Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

