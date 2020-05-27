Lovecraft Country Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

If Horror is your favourite entertainment genre, HBO has something to for you. Lovecraft Country is an American drama horror television series. On May 16, 2017, it was announced that HBO had given a series order to Lovecraft Country. HBO being giant in the entertainment industry, has been continuously working on various scripts to fulfil the demands of the audience. In this article, I’ll discuss Lovecraft Country Release date, cast and everything you need to know.

Misha Green develops the series. Jordan Peele, Misha Green, J. J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Yann Demange, David Knoller are the executive producers of the television series. Series is co-produced by Monkeypaw Productions, Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Fans are excited to know the update regarding the horror television series from their favourite entertainment channel. The story of the television channel is based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name.

Love reading everyone's comments & excitement for the show. I wish we could drop it sooner too, but VFX worlds & monsters take a grip to finish. And my greedy ass didn’t want to wait the whole season to see dragons. 😉 #LovecraftCountry https://t.co/0H8xi4hXdI — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 3, 2020

When Is Lovecraft Country Release Date?

Lovecraft Country will be released in August 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. The development has already halted the shooting progress of the television series due to the unavoidable circumstances. It’s expected that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the series. Even if the shooting progress of the series gets delayed, fans can expect the series within this year.

Its been officially announced that the series will be streamed through HBO. As of now, these are the information related to the streaming details and release date of the television series. However, we’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Lovecraft Country?

The development has regularly updated cast details of the television series. Fans are looking eagerly towards the release date of the web television series to enjoy their favourite cast performance. It said that development would unveil the remaining cast details in the upcoming days. We have gathered much cast information about the upcoming horror series.

Following are the cast included in Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Majors as Atticus Black,

Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Letitia “Leti” Dandridge,

Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby Dandridge,

Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Black,

Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman,

Abbey Lee as Christina Braithwaite,

Courtney B. Vance as George Black,

Jamie Harris as Eustace Hunt,

Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah,

Jordan Patrick Smith as William,

Jamie Neumann as Hillary,

Erica Tazel as Dora Freeman,

Mac Brandt as Lancaster,

Tony Goldwyn as Samuel Braithwhite.