Love is Blind Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast Trailer And Latest update

Dating shows and reality TV don’t relate to quality. They are trendy among the middle age category and the youth. Love is Blind, produced by Kinetic Content, is among many reality TV dramas today.

Similar to Married in First Sight and The Bachelor, the series pits 30 people together in the expectation of finding love.

However, this one has a twist. The couples can speak but cannot see each other. Of those five couples in season 1 finale, three married and are still together.

Deadline reported its renewal, which could be farther than anticipated.

Love is Blind Season 2 Release Date:

Netflix has given the show a double renewal. This means that there will be a third season irrespective of season two plays. No information concerning the release date is available.

But, industry insiders and news websites are anticipating a release that is mid-2021. The production being suspended on account of the pandemic is quite likely. This implies Love is Blind year two will get pushed farther ahead.

What is the Latest News?

According to Deadline, the casting for season 2 has begun. This time there’ll be a new place for the series. Love is Blind year one was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The filming for the second season will take place.

Comparable to season one, the producers will handpick the contestants through social media and relationship programs.

Series producer Chris Coelen has confirmed that overall citizens may use to be contestants on the show. The requirement is to get a character that is good and not be boring.

On account of the situation, many plans have been shelved. Chris, in his interview with Express.co.uk, said that they would open up more about the show once the stunt gets over. The moment the production restarts, we’ll hear more about Love is Blind season 2.