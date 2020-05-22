Love is blind season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Love is blind is a western reality show which is based on the concept of union. This show is produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen. This show has a lot of fans, and season one had excellent reviews. The show has now been renewed for season 2. The show was exciting and also helped contestants find love. Season 1 of the show was a great hit and loved by the teenagers very much.

Love Is Blind’s golden couple is still married, still happy, yet adorable. Despite all the manufactured drama about their interracial relationship, they say their families are getting along well. The fans were continuously demanding for the new season of the show, and the makers are ready to fulfill their demands. The makers are trying to get all those things in the show that the fans wanted to see.

Cast: love is blind season 2

Now talking about the fantastic cast of the new season of the show, there is retiring of the old characters as well as the entry of the new characters. According to TV Line, casting for season 2 of Love Is Blind is now underway in Chicago, indicating that Love Is Blind, like Netflix‘s Queer Eye, will take place in a different city each season. The first seasons of both shows were filmed in Atlanta.

Plot: love is blind season 2

The fantastic plot for the new season is out. The premise follows women and thirty men expecting to locate love via a format—they without confronting one another and communication through their pair’ pods. As per the words of the makers, the plotline must be a secret to the public so that they are surprised when watching the unexpected scenes.

Release: love is blind season 2

The new season of the show is expected to be released in the year 2021. Earlier, the release for the new season was scheduled in the year 2020, but due to the pandemic going on, there will be a delay in the release.

Stay tuned for more updates!