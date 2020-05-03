Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Returning Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm. Lately, Netflix has taken an interest in South Korean drama series too. Love Alarm is just one of those interests. It is a television drama series based on kind of a digital comic of the same name. It revolves around the story of a disruptive technology that helps users to locate love if someone in the radius of 10 meters has feelings for them by recognizing.

Release of Love Alarm Season 2

The first season of Love Alarm was released in August 2019 using a total of eight episodes. Since then, the series was renewed for another season by Netflix. According to a report, the shooting for the second season already started before the crisis arrived. And they are left to take some more parts, which they will eventually restart following the pandemic is over.

Seeing all of the points, we can expect the show to air in overdue 2020.

Returning Cast for Love Alarm Second Season

The show revolves around three chief characters. Song Kang as Hwang Sunoh, Kim Sohyun as Jojo, Jung Garam as Lee Heeyoung. These three are expected to return for season 2 of Love Alarm.

The remainder of the cast which will be joining them this season comprises; Z Hera as Kim Janggo, Shin Seung Ho as Ilsik, Go Minsi as Park Gulmi, Lee Jaeung as Cheong Dukgu, Choi Joowon, Song Sunmi as Jeong Mimi, Shim Yi Young as Hyeyoung’s mother, Park Sungyun as Gulmi’s mother. Many more actors are reportedly coming back this year. Rumors about new characters to be introduced are speculated this season.

Love Alarm Plot: What is it about?

‘Love Alarm’ is about the influence of digitization in our lives. Joalarm is a program that has gone viral following its development. It starts ringing as soon as it finds provided he or she is within a distance of 10 meters. Once installed on the phone. However, it does not specify the person’s details. It even gives a precise figure on the number of individuals harboring romantic feelings.

Pretty is a high school student. She lost her parents when she was a kid, and since that time, she has been living with her aunt’s family. Hwang Sun-oh is a model from a wealthy family. He’s the star of this school, although he does not obtain the essential affection from his parents. Therefore, his alarm keeps on ringing, proving that he has a lot of admirers. However, he triggers 1 individual’s alarm to go off! The kind, on the other hand, studious HeeYoung has a mother and coincidentally, even he enjoys Jo-Jo. But as he understands that his best friend Sun-oh already has feelings for the same woman, he decides to conceal his emotions.

Thus ensues a complex love triangle involving these three characters. And the rest of the story unravels to chronicle the ups and downs from this trio’s intimate quests.

Season 1 finishes on a massive cliffhanger. In the last scenes of this first year, we get to learn about the features of Love Alarm 2.0. Brian Chon informs the world that he has added a new feature in the app, which will allow folks to predict whether an individual will fall in love with them or not. Love Alarm has caused enough chaos in the world. Worse, will the problem get with this new feature? We might see a subplot.

The essential thing will be Jo-jo’s choice. Whose love alarm will she ring? Will it be the ideal choice if she makes her choice without the help of the app? Can she be content with the man she chooses to love or if we accept another flip in her decision? How can the friendship of Sun-oh and Hye-Yeong affect? If she goes with the latter, will Sun-oh be able to accept this? Can he ever find love again? And if Jo-jo does choose her first love, will Hye-Yeong finally let go of his affections for her? Will he make peace with the reality he has been bested by a closest buddy, or will the procedure for moving on-demand leaving his friendship with Sun-oh?