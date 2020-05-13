Love 101 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates

- Advertisement -

Love 101 is a Turkish teen drama directed by Ahmet Katıksız and written by Meriç Acemi and Destan Sedolli. The first announcement about the series came back in 2017. Love 101 has managed to perform well gaining positive comments from the entertainment critics. The first season of the Love 101 consisted of 8 episodes in total with a runtime of around 50-60 minutes. It’s said to hold more than million active viewers per episode. IMDB rating for Love 101 is 7.7/10 which looks quite decent for the first season of the series.

When is Love 101 Release Date?

Love 101 is already released on 24, April 2020, many might have already watched the series. It was earlier planned to be launched in the online video streaming platform for gaining the maximum audience base. Leaks suggest that there might be a slight delay in the release date of Love 101. Later it was released as announced from the development. Fans can enjoy Love 101 in Netlfix. These are the information related to the release date and streaming detail of Love 101.

Who Are The Cast Included in Love 101?

Mert Yazıcıoğlu as Sinan,

Kubilay Aka as Kerem,

Alina Boz as Eda,

Selahattin Paşalı as Osman,

İpek Filiz Yazıcı as Işık,

Pınar Deniz as Burcu,

Kaan Urgancıoğlu as Kemal,

Müfit Kayacan as Necdet,

Bade İşçil as adult Işık,

Tuba Ünsal as adult Eda.

Love 101: Plot Details

Series follows with the gang of five students in a high school involving in rebellion activities. They always have a d relationship with the school principal often ending in the warning. Ms.Distas is a kind-hearted teacher who always stands supporting a student with an intention not to spoil their future. Gans destroys the newly developed lab while fighting with another gang, it leads to the severe warning leading to the dismissal meeting. They somehow get free from the warning with the help of Ms.Distas.

Following are the episode details of Love 101

The First Moment directed by Ahmet Katıksız, written by Meriç Acemi Destan Sedolli, released on April 24, 2020.

Admiration directed by Ahmet Katıksız, written by Meriç Acemi Destan Sedolli, released on April 24, 2020.

Lust directed by Ahmet Katıksız, written by Meriç Acemi Destan Sedolli, released on April 24, 2020.

Longing directed by Ahmet Katıksız, written by Meriç Acemi Destan Sedolli, released on April 24, 2020.

Affection directed by Ahmet Katıksız, written by Meriç Acemi Destan Sedolli, released on April 24, 2020.

Fun directed by Ahmet Katıksız, written by Meriç Acemi Destan Sedolli, released on April 24, 2020.

A Turn directed by Ahmet Katıksız, written by Meriç Acemi Destan Sedolli, released on April 24, 2020.

A Special Moment directed by Ahmet Katıksız, written by Meriç Acemi Destan Sedolli, released on April 24, 2020.