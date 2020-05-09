- Advertisement -

Long studio sessions were once the norm, but design teams are adapting to a new remote reality.

In a normal April, designers are putting the finishing touches to Resort .

One of the year’s most commercially important collections and the occasion of extravagant destination shows.

For fashion houses such as Chanel and Dior.

As the spread of Covid-19 accelerated in Europe and North America last month. fashion companies from Prada to Brooks.

Brothers diverted their design and production teams to making masks and hospital gowns.

With their doors still shuttered, department stores have cancelled future orders lest they are stuck with surplus inventory.

Those who are going forward must still meet regular production deadlines.

With most Italian fabric mills and warehouses unlikely to reopen for weeks. teams are dipping into old fabric stock held in-house.

Or heading back into their warehouses to reproduce previously successful pieces.

Missoni's factory in northern Italy remained open until March 25.

Over Skype, creative director Angela Missoni and her team have managed to complete .

The Resort collection and the Autumn/Winter 2020 menswear collection they were planning to show in June. Reducing both by about 20 per cent, which they will look to focus on selling digitally.

created digital mood boards and is hosting virtual design

Many teams are learning to design remotely for the first time.

London-based Rejina Pyo has created digital mood boards and is hosting virtual design check-in meetings. With her team to look at prototypes.

Throughout the day, they share sketches, photos and videos via a group messaging platform for Pyo to make comments and signoffs.

Rejina Pyo SS20 campaign © Jason Lloyd-Evans The 3D element to design hasn’t been completely lost.

Pyo and her team “made sure everyone has the right tools and materials to be able to drape and prototype from home.

And although we can’t all see and touch them together in the same way we would have in the studio. we can review through video chats and photos.

designers were set up for remote working.

It’s perhaps forced the team to think through their designs, so they can communicate them in different ways.”

Before Covid-19 sent New York City into lockdown. Designer Joseph Altuzarra put together.

kits containing the most important reference material for his Resort collection. colour charts, fabric swatches and research printouts. To ensure designers were set up for remote working.

Joseph Altuzarra in his New York studio .The first challenge was completing the fabric-to-sketch process.

In which fabric and colour are allocated to each design before prototypes are created and photographed for a lookbook.

That will be circulated to buyers and press.

The team has collated information in real-time through online document-sharing and video meetings.

Unexpectedly, it was completed in half the time it normally takes.

“We’re going forward a little blind,” says Altuzarra, “but we’ve been way more efficient than when we’re in the same room.

It’s been an amazing learning experience.

” With Covid-19’s impact on supply chains and retail demand changing almost daily. the process hasn’t been all plain sailing.

“What’s made it all the more challenging is that there’s been this trickle of information. That’s changed how we’ve approached [and edited] the collection,” Altuzarra says.

The Resort collection will be smaller and tighter in anticipation of lower demand from buyers.

The financial impact will be significant: pre-collections (which includes Resort and Pre-Fall). Usually represent about 60 per cent of the brand’s overall wholesale orders.

Consumer habits are changing in quarantine, and designers and stores are moving quickly to adapt.

Ida Petersson, buying director of Browns in London. says the store has seen a decline in demand for eveningwear since the lockdown began.

But sales of loungewear have increased by 70 per cent in the past fortnight, from the two weeks prior.

demand from private clients

Cashmere is also popular, and there is a steady demand from private clients for investment pieces, particularly bags.

Rixo designer and co-founder Orlagh McCloskey has been managing real-time changes in production from home in London.

The label’s Chinese factory is already back up and running.And McCloskey has been savvy in utilising available fabric for a 16-piece loungewear and lifestyle product range.

Designed just last week, it will go into production next week and should be online in June. With no access to a fit model, she has been fitting garments on herself.

Altuzarra AW20 © Jason Lloyd-Evans The global lockdown is forcing creative teams to reassess how they use digital tools to design.

It is also posing questions about what fashion could — and perhaps should — focus on in future.

“On one hand you want the essential things for your daily life that will always be something that you can enjoy in any environment.

” Alyx’s Williams says, “and then also there’s a real need for people to escape from this and be fully immersed in the most forward. creative fashion that can exist too. It just needs to be those two extremes, and that’s it.

Nothing in the middle.” Altuzarra agrees.

“The silver lining of this whole experience is that. It’s a moment to take stock of how we’re working and challenge ourselves to think differently.”

he says. If you look at history, great creative movements are always a response to challenging times “It’s irresponsible of us to go back to the way things were without challenging ourselves to think about how we do things.”

That includes fashion shows.

September’s fashion weeks will go ahead.

With the June men’s and Resort shows cancelled, and questions over whether September’s fashion weeks will go ahead.

“If ever there was a time to reimagine a fashion show. Now is it,” says London-based designer Pyo.

“The same system has been in place for so long. and now there is an opportunity to think about how we might do it differently.

We have some ideas for September.And which could be quite a change from how we have approached showing before.”

And what about fashion’s role in reflecting society’s response to such a monumental event? The postwar launch of Christian Dior’s New Look signalled the beginning of a “golden age” for fashion.

Could we witness something of the same again?

“If you look at history, great creative movements are always a response to challenging times.

” Williams says. “I think in every creative field — music, art, fashion — I hope there will be creatives who respond to this.

It’s natural for that to happen.

It would be really sad if everything goes back to how it used to be.

