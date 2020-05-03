Home Entertainment LOG HORIZON SEASON 3 YOUR WAIT IS ALMOST OVER
Entertainment

LOG HORIZON SEASON 3 YOUR WAIT IS ALMOST OVER

By- Aryan Singh
LOG HORIZON is a novel series in Japan. The series was written by ‘Mamare Touno’. It began its publication in 2010 in the Japanese language. It was first aired in 2014. This novel was adapted into 4 manga series. The English version was not published until 2015.

The first season of this series was adapted into anime culture in Japan in 2013. It gathered a huge fan following. The second season followed and continued in 2014-2015. This season was a game-changer. It made the youth very eager to know and watch further seasons. The third season of LOG HORIZON is to be premiered online in October 2020, according to Wikipedia. The date has not yet been announced.

THE REASON OF DELAY

There is no such strong explanation for the delay of the third series. But rumours say that the producers of the series do not have enough material for continuing the series further. Another reason for the delay in the publication of the series might be the increase in the number of coronavirus patients all across the globe, especially China and South Korea. Due to this pandemic, a lot of other shows have been cancelled as well. But this time the news is true. LOG HORIZON 3 is going to be premiered in October 2020. Another rumour surfaced sometime ago regarding the cancellation of the third season. But it was just a rumour. The Japanese anime series is awaited by fans from all over the world due to its immense popularity.

Till then we’ll have to stay patient and wait till October to enjoy the third season of LOG HORIZON.

Aryan Singh

Also Read:
