Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Update

Log Horizon is an anime series which is adapted from the Japanese novel series of the same name written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. The series has its unique style of reconciliation. Debu of its first series took place back in 2013 and its second series aired in the year 2014-2015. Now they are back with the third series.

Cast

We have Emiri Kato as Akatsuki, Daiki Yamashita as Touya, Nao Tumara as Minori, Yumi Hara as Mariella, Mike Yager as Shiroe, Jovan Jackson as Nyanta andTomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu.

Release Date

According to the sources, the show is confirmed to release in October 2020. The third season of log horizon will consist of 12 episodes. It will be following the storyline of Volume 12 of the web novel series. Earlier it had 2 seasons of 25 episodes each.

Plot

Thirty thousand Japanese gamers get stuck in a world of fantasy. After which they are unable to log out after a game update. It had Satellite and deen studio in the first and second season respectively.Fans are eager to know about the third season. Season 3 is titled ‘Log Horizon: Fall of The Round Table’.