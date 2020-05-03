Home Entertainment Lionsgate Has Just Announced That QC Entertainment's Antebellum Has A New Release
Entertainment

Entertainment

Lionsgate Has Just Announced That QC Entertainment's Antebellum Has A New Release

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
Lionsgate has just announced that QC Entertainment’s Antebellum has a new release. The grim horror flick, which (seemingly ) concerns a prosperous black writer (Janelle Monáe) being flung into pre-Civil War America, was scheduled for April 24, 1 week ago and just before the start of summer. Still, it too was pulled from release as a result of coronavirus-related closures and lockdowns. The movie, directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, is now slated for August 21, one week after Magic Woman 1984 and (at this moment) one week before Lionsgate’s very own The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

I might presume the Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson/Selma Hayek/Morgan Freeman/Antonio Banderas sequel is going to be postponed. Still, Lionsgate has never been shy of opening multiple mid-level studio programmers almost simultaneously. They dropped December 25 of 2008 and 12 films between August 29. Anyhow, I can’t say what Antebellum’s new date means for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, but it’s promising news for Antebellum. It’s also another indication that early birds Tenet (July 17), Mulan (July 24), and Wonder Woman 1984 (August 14) aside, it is going to be horror movies that will function as canaries from the post-coronavirus coal mine.

Antebellum, which also stars Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone, will proceed just two weeks before Paramount’s A Quiet Position Component II (September 4/Labor Day), three weeks before New Line’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (September 11) plus per month earlier Universal’s Candyman (September 24). It makes sense because these are arguably all anticipated titles out of a proven”folks will see it in theaters” genre that is economical enough not to require blockbuster business and aren’t as dependent on global grosses as an MCU prequel or a Fast & Furious sequel.

Another news Lionsgate had to offer in precisely the same press release was that the studio had picked up another chiller out of”Bush+Renz.” They wrote the brief story where the movie is based, and Lionsgate won the bidding war. The film is described as a”mind-bending nightmare of Biblical proportions in which a family is ripped apart by warring beliefs and has to come together to unravel the puzzle around the sudden vanishing of the worldwide population — until it is too late” They may both write and direct the project, which I assume means that Antebellum may fulfill its own creepy and cryptic advertising and marketing campaign.

