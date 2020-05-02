Leaked Images By ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Diana’s New Power Revealed In

- Advertisement -

We haven’t seen her fly yet, although we knew that Wonder Woman had a good arsenal of superpowers. It is worth noting that because of her debut into”Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” we have seen her take giant leaps, but maybe not remain in the air. Until the latter advertising image of”Magic Woman 1984″ has leaked into the networks.

- Advertisement -

The image shows Diana taking off in the air with a Wonder Woman apparel and supporting her is the classic personality symbol.

Its was previously revealed that actress had the power to fly:

The comics had already revealed that celebrity once had the power to fly, a gift from Mercury. And because the current story is based on the relationship with the gods, it seems sensible for the entire world. Now, given the validity of this image, as it’s still a loss from Warner Bros. why hasn’t she used it before? And how does she know she could fly?

New image of Diana flying in Wonder Woman 1984. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/2nemhoAawA — Wonder Woman News (@WonderWoman84HQ) April 28, 2020

“Wonder Woman 1984” is directed by Patty Jenkins with a screenplay by Geoff Johns and David Callaham and, as the name suggests, will need the year 1984, which is a jump of over forty years compared to the first episode. Its release was scheduled for this summer, as explained by the newest loss of picture, but given the scenario, it was postponed to 2021