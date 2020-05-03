Leaked Features of Apple Watch 6: New Health-Tracking Features And Much More

- Advertisement -

A fresh leak says the Apple Watch 6 may incorporate several new health-tracking features, including sleep, mental health, and blood oxygenation.

The flow is based on previous rumors which detailed the Apple Watch 6’s newest specs and features in recent months.

However, it is unclear where the information comes from since the leaker didn’t provide any details beyond a listing of features.

As Apple’s new wearable is going to e, the Apple Watch Series 6 is several months away introduced in mid-September alongside the iPhone 12 series. We’ve seen a lot of Apple Watch 6 rumors up to now, and the leak is quite much consistent with them. As per a YouTuber who is also an app programmer, the new Watch will come with various unique attributes, including sleep tracking, a pulse oximeter, and features that can detect mental wellbeing”abnormalities” That is on top of an S6 chipset and longer battery life.

Where he listed these supposed Apple Watch 6 attributes without revealing the origin of the leak YouTuber Nikias Molina submitted the following message on Twitter:

Jon Prosser, known for his entirely accurate iPhone SE leaks, validated the flows with an easy”Yep!” Prosser has addressed many Apple Watch 6 attributes in the recent past on a podcast, and other known leaders have mentioned them.

Sleep tracking is a feature that has been rumored for the Apple Watch in the last couple of years. Different options exist; however, it is sensible to assume that Apple may wish to have its solution built into the Watch, to match all of the other health trackings.

The pulse oximeter feature first appeared at a flow in March, and we’ve already explained the purpose may be. A pulse oximeter will alert the wearer on the operation of his or her lungs, and it is the kind of character that can save lives. In COVID-19 instances, it will tell users when the blood oxygen saturation falls below a particular level, and they might call 911 much faster.

EXCLUSIVE leaks about the upcoming #AppleWatch Series 6 features. 💤 Sleep Tracking 🔋 Longer Battery Life ❤️ Pulse Oximeter ⚡️ S6 Chip 🧠 Mental Health Abnormalities Detection Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/fN0j6xmOMA — Nikias Molina #BeHappy (@NikiasMolina) April 30, 2020

A couple of weeks ago, a leak in Max Weinbach and Everything ApplePro stated the Apple Watch would have the ability to detect panic attacks and stress. These attributes could aid with mental stress problems and have been addressed by Prosser too.

Previous leaks noticed that the Apple Watch would offer a processor and better battery life. The wearable will encourage attributes that Molina doesn’t mention, Wi-Fi 6, and improved water resistance.

If all this comes true, the Apple Watch 6 is going to be a health monitoring tool to get in your wrist all day long.

That said, where he obtained his information from Molina has not explained, and it is just another escape.