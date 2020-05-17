- Advertisement -

In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal site Bigg Boss, 13 fame.

Shehnaaz Gill spilled the beans about her connection with’good friend’ Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13 may have stopped, but fans adore for Sidharth Shukla, also Shehnaaz Gill is far from over.

The two met on Salman Khan’s show are now are touted to be one of Television’s cutest jodis. Fondly called as SidNaaz, both amused everybody with their antics on the series. Well, their bond also had some ups and downs, but they remained together till the very end. From fighting to sharing several lovey-dovey minutes, Sid and Sana were certainly the highlights of this season.

While Sidharth pampered Shehnaaz just like a kid, the Punjabi singer had marginally developed feelings for him.

She went on to express her love to him on nationwide TV, quite a few times.

Bear in mind, how Salman advised Sidharth to manage Shehnaaz will extreme care. as he believed she has dropped in made love together with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor?

Despite the roller-coaster ride that they had, the two shared a great bond.

Many thought their friendship would split after BB 13, but they’re still best of friends and fans to want to see them share display space.

In a recent dialogue with the Times of India, Shehnaaz was asked where does her formula with Sidharth stand today, and the face gave a straightforward answer.

She said,’Waisi hi hai (It is the same). He is a friend. I get to learn a great deal from him, and he is protective of me.

Koi kuchh bhi bole utilize mujhe farak nahi padta (I am not influenced by what others say and believe ).

Abhi Bhi friends hain (We’re still friends), I believe aagey bhi friends hi rahenge’. (I feel we will stand buddies even in the future)

Well, Shehnaaz’s answer is going to send out mixed feelings among their fans. While some are likely to be encouraged that they nevertheless share a fantastic camaraderie and will always doothers who wanted to view them as a real-life couple could possibly be left disappointed.

All loved the chemistry and bond in the tune, and it’s break many documents, beating several blockbusters. What are your ideas on Shehnaaz’s response on her friendship with Sidharth?