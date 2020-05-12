Latest Update On Releasing Date Of ‘The Mandalorian Season 2’.

- Advertisement -

With production shut down on places around the world, studios like Disney are being requested about upcoming seasons of highly anticipated shows and release dates for movies. One show that will not be influenced is The Mandalorian, according to Disney’s CEO.

Much like Black Widow, filming on The Mandalorian was completed before shelter-at-home orders went into position and closed down production, Chapek told CNBC. Post-production can continue and is presently continuing, so”there will be no delay on Mandalorian,” Chapek said.

That is a little bit of very good news for Star Wars fans who’ve wondered about the status of the series’s second season because of the pandemic hit. Other Disney Plus displays, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, may not be in the Exact Same boat. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were dealing with manufacturing issues because of on-location filming issues. Chapek did not say if the two displays — slated for August and December, respectively — would be released this year. The Verge has requested Disney for comment on the status of their displays.

Chapek’s remarks come only a couple of days after The Hollywood Reporter maintained that Boba Fett could return in the show’s second season. The character made famous in the original trilogy will allegedly be performed by Temuera Morrison.

If the shows are postponed, Disney Plus goes months with no new high profile programming, which isn’t targeted at children, that may attract new subscribers and keep current subscribers — with the exclusion of The Mandalorian’s second season. November 2020 marks the end of many one-year contracts for Disney Plus subscribers, including those who signed up through Verizon. Not having many new displays to keep people subscribed annually after will become a much bigger issue.

If The Mandalorian is available for an October release date since Chapek suggests, expect a particular release date statement in the coming months.