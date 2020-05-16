Latest Update On Involvement Of Johnny Depp In Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

- Advertisement -

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise remains something of an unsinkable juggernaut. While interest stateside might have wavered somewhat, internationally it remains a genuine occurrence — the previous submission, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, gathered nearly $800 million at the international box office. That is a lot of doubloons.

However, the biggest question is: what of Johnny Depp?

The original film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, catapulted Depp to international superstardom and earned him an Oscar nomination for his performance as seafaring scoundrel Jack Sparrow. Depp has starred in every subsequent film and embraced the character wholeheartedly, sometimes displaying up to the D23 Expo and also the Disneyland attraction in full regalia. It’s only that in the years since Depp’s personal life has become increasingly complicated and, apart from his looks at the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies, his commercial instincts have faltered. Around the time the last Pirates of the Caribbean opened, Depp was so ironic that he couldn’t do press for the movie.

When asked about Depp’s function, Bruckheimer was cagey. “The one we are growing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be,” Bruckheimer said. “So, we are going to need to see.”

Reading between the lines, it seems like there is a chance for Depp to appear, possibly in a restricted or cameo capability, but that it’s unlikely that he’d be the direct character once more. If he had been, then a) Bruckheimer would probably have said, “Yeah it is another Jack Sparrow adventure,” and b) it seems inconceivable that you would simply write a giant action picture without understanding who the main character was supposed to be. Online speculation has been that the new film will focus on Redd, a personality introduce to the attraction in 2018 as a replacement for a problematic set piece from the initial ride, that has already been widely embraced by guests and the firm. For those that don’t know, there was an auction scene in the original version of the attraction, using a redhead being auctioned off to the highest bidder. That was pretty sexist and had to go. In 2018 a fresh variant of the scene highlighted Redd, a female pirate with a handsome stash, with townsfolk bringing her items like paintings and the like. In short: she moved out of a victim of human trafficking to an empowered badass.

As of this moment, it remains to be seen what character Depp will have from the new feature and whether it will concentrate on this new personality.