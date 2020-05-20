Home Entertainment Celebrities latest Designer Collaboration Is All About Fantastic Summertime Dresses
latest Designer Collaboration Is All About Fantastic Summertime Dresses

By- Nitu Jha
The latest designer collaboration is all about fantastic summertime dresses.

The popular merchant will launch more than 70 stunning summer dresses. following month as part of its latest designer collaboration.

Launching online on June 6 and in select stores beginning June 15. the limited-edition Designer Dress Collection comes with a fashionable mix of chic and casual gowns. in a range of colors, prints, and silhouettes.

The collection is really affordable, too, with costs ranging from $40-$60. Nlisted the help of three female-led brands . LoveShackFancy, Cushnie, and Lisa Marie Fernandez — to style the collection.which includes a size-inclusive selection of sizes from XXS-3X.

“For more than a year. the Target team was working closely together with these three different and exceptionally talented designers. to bring our guests this special and economical limited-edition collection.

” Jill Sando, a Target executive vice president, and a chief merchandising officer said in a media release.

Target has improved their online stock

Since so many shoppers are trying to limit trips outside of their home nowadays. Target has improved their online stock so people can store the Designer Dress Collection in the comfort of the houses is the first-time.

Target has produced a whole collection focused entirely on gowns, and the layouts certainly don’t disappoint.

Carly Cushnie’s robes range from slick slide dresses and colour block sundresses to work-friendly shirtdresses.

If you are a sucker for bohemian-chic sundresses in summery colours like yellow and white. Lisa Marie Fernandez’s flowy designs fit the bill.

LoveShackFancy creator Rebecca Hessel Cohen made a series of the female, sweet dresses in flowery prints to its launch.

After months of sporting loungewear at home, this fresh new dress set comes at the perfect moment.

“When we started working with these three designers.our collective trust with The Designer Dress Collection was.

and still is, to evoke a feeling of joy and confidence that comes with finding the perfect dress.  especially since we all hope for brighter days ahead,” ​Sando said.

Nitu Jha


