Las Vegas could open back up for business next Friday if recent coronavirus information in Nevada reveals promising.

Casino floors and restaurants in many resorts may reopen. Clubs, bars, and other kinds of entertainment, however, will stay closed.

Gamblers at casino tables may expect to see a host of new guidelines designed to keep dice and cards clean.

Las Vegas, a city, typically overflowing with tourists in all hours of the night, has effectively turned into a ghost town because the town executed strict quarantine measures back in March. Now, as states begin to implement their plans to reopen, the place referred to as Sin City is poised to open back up for business on June 4.

According to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, the typically bustling vegas strip is tentatively scheduled to reopen next Thursday, provided, naturally, that the amount of coronavirus cases does not skyrocket unexpectedly. A conclusion is set to be produced this week that officials can gauge the Memorial Day weekend updated coronavirus figures that encapsulate.(Las Vegas)

“If Nevada’s COVID-19 data has been represented positive or consistent tendencies through the Memorial Day Weekend,” an official said, “the Governor will announce a Stage 2 reopening date in the Tuesday press conference, together with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines.”

Should Vegas open back up, it remains to be seen how casinos will adapt to the new coronavirus reality we find ourselves living in. After all, chips, cards, and money are frequently handled and passed back and forth between dealers and players. This lively could make it easy for the coronavirus to spread. What we do know is that casino tables will now limit the number of folks who can gamble to four in time. Additionally, some games can stay closed. (Las Vegas)

New state Gambling Control Board regulations require that casinos disinfect surfaces and provide”increased attention” to high-touch hotel things like television remote controls and light switches. Dice will be disinfected between shooters, chips cleaned periodically and card decks altered.

As it stands now, full details remain cloudy, but some casinos are busy creating guidelines to guarantee a safe gaming environment for patrons. We should learn more about casinos plan to move when the Nevada Gaming Control Board provides us with extra information regarding new security protocols.(Las Vegas)

It is worth noting that not every casino has been poised to open next week. Others may reopen their casino floors while some hotels are hoping to revive hotels and their restaurants. Meanwhile, bars, buffets, and dance clubs will remain closed for the near future.