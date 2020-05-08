Home Entertainment Celebrities Kylie Jenner New Picture: Kylie Jenne Posts Picture Of Daughter Stormi Webster...
EntertainmentCelebritiesHollywood

Kylie Jenner New Picture: Kylie Jenne Posts Picture Of Daughter Stormi Webster Playing Tennis In Her Manison

By- Rupal Malal
- Advertisement -

Kylie Jenner posts a cute snap of daughter Stormi Webster posing with her tennis racquet. While playing tennis in her new mansion’s tennis court.

Stormi Webster has become one of the favorite star kids on the internet. Kylie Jenner shared a picture on Instagram of her adorable little daughter Stormi. Well, it’s not wrong to say Kylie wins millions of hearts whenever she posts herself on Instagram, but when it comes to baby girl Stormi, she inevitably gets bonus points for her cuteness. Recently Kylie Jenner treated her fan with a snap of Stormi playing tennis in their new mansion.

Kylie Jenner New Picture: Mother-Daughter Bond

- Advertisement -

Stormi looks super cute in blue tee and shorts with white sports shoes as she was posing with the tennis racquet. The 2-year-old baby girl seems to flaunt her sports skills as well as she also flaunts her cute smile on her face in the candid picture. Stormi pulled her hair tight knot, and it seems that the baby girl is getting her styling lessons from her mommy.

So in the picture, Stormi stood in the middle of the tennis court. The picture was just super cute and can’t be described in words.

As we all know, there is no better friend than a mother-daughter bond. Kylie proves this statement turns out to be right with the caption on the Instagram posts “bestie.”

A few days earlier, Kylie posted a picture of Stormi and got emotional on how fast she is growing up as Kylie and Stormi are bonding a lot during this social-distancing phase. The beauty also planned a surprise get together with her ex Travis Scott for Stormi.

Fans are looking forward to the next post of Kylie and Stormi, where they can see mother-daughter bond because we all know how adorable they both are.

Also Read:   Travis Scott's Real Name, and How He Got His Stage Name?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   God of War 5: Release Date, Story, and All update know
Rupal Malal

Must Read

Kylie Jenner New Picture: Kylie Jenne Posts Picture Of Daughter Stormi Webster Playing Tennis In Her Manison

Celebrities Rupal Malal -
Kylie Jenner posts a cute snap of daughter Stormi Webster posing with her tennis racquet. While playing tennis in her new mansion's tennis court. Stormi...
Read more

Captivating Smile: Times When Beyonce Stole The Show With Her Smile

Celebrities Rupal Malal -
As we all know, Beyonce is known for her songwriting skills, fashion statements, and songs. Beyonce stole the show with her attractive smile. Beyonce is...
Read more

Manchester City Players Joked About Ronaldo And Messi Signings After Takeover

Sports Rupal Malal -
Manchester City players are putting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the locker room after being taken over in 2008.
Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts 3 When Will It Arrive? Plot, Cast, Trailer And Harry Potter's References Are Employed?
Zabaleta joined City from in...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Black Mirror Season 6

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Black Mirror Season 6 Black Mirror is a British series created by 'Carles Brooker.' Endemol produces it. There have been 5 series of Black Mirror...
Read more

Pirates of the caribbean 6: Here Are All The important update!

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 The film series began in 2003 with Jhonny Depp playing the lead role of 'Jack Sparrow.' The movie was an...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2! Release date, cast, and much more

HBO Aryan Singh -
Euphoria is an American drama series broadcasted on HBO for the first time. The first season of Euphoria gained quite a following amongst the youth...
Read more

Lucifer season 5: A must watch

Netflix Aryan Singh -
LUCIFER Season 5 The no. 1 series on Netflix is making its way back into people's hearts. The American television series, first released on January...
Read more

Football Events – The Overall Impact from Canceled Games due to Coronavirus

Sports Vikash Kumar -
We have all been impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic in different ways. The sports world is no exception, as more and more sporting...
Read more

What to Expect from Fight to Fame in Mexico

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
There are tons of reality TV shows all over the world. From singing and dancing competitions to family and dating ones, there seems to...
Read more

Neymar’s Transfer Value “Slashed”: Barcelona Eye Cheap Deal For PSG Megastar

Corona Rupal Malal -
Recently Barcelona boss Quique admitted that they sign Neymar just because of the financial impact of coronavirus.
Also Read:   Resident Evil 2: 2019 Game plot, Game Play, Critics review
However, they sign Neymar has been given a...
Read more
© World Top Trend