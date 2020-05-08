Kylie Jenner New Picture: Kylie Jenne Posts Picture Of Daughter Stormi Webster Playing Tennis In Her Manison

- Advertisement -

Kylie Jenner posts a cute snap of daughter Stormi Webster posing with her tennis racquet. While playing tennis in her new mansion’s tennis court.

Stormi Webster has become one of the favorite star kids on the internet. Kylie Jenner shared a picture on Instagram of her adorable little daughter Stormi. Well, it’s not wrong to say Kylie wins millions of hearts whenever she posts herself on Instagram, but when it comes to baby girl Stormi, she inevitably gets bonus points for her cuteness. Recently Kylie Jenner treated her fan with a snap of Stormi playing tennis in their new mansion.

Kylie Jenner New Picture: Mother-Daughter Bond

Stormi looks super cute in blue tee and shorts with white sports shoes as she was posing with the tennis racquet. The 2-year-old baby girl seems to flaunt her sports skills as well as she also flaunts her cute smile on her face in the candid picture. Stormi pulled her hair tight knot, and it seems that the baby girl is getting her styling lessons from her mommy.

So in the picture, Stormi stood in the middle of the tennis court. The picture was just super cute and can’t be described in words.

As we all know, there is no better friend than a mother-daughter bond. Kylie proves this statement turns out to be right with the caption on the Instagram posts “bestie.”

A few days earlier, Kylie posted a picture of Stormi and got emotional on how fast she is growing up as Kylie and Stormi are bonding a lot during this social-distancing phase. The beauty also planned a surprise get together with her ex Travis Scott for Stormi.

Fans are looking forward to the next post of Kylie and Stormi, where they can see mother-daughter bond because we all know how adorable they both are.