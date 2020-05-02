Home Entertainment Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, What Will Be Storyline?
Entertainment

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, What Will Be Storyline?

By- Alok Chand
Dream Works Animation wants Kung Fu Panda 4 to exist up to the series’ fans need it to exist. The character’s popularity has remained relatively consistent during the years of his presence. Additionally, it is an icy world.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda Series Has 6 Chapters

We will likely get that. DreamWorks seems to have massive ambitions for the sequence. Back until the release of even the next movie, in 2010, DreamWorks head Jeffrey Katzenberg made that quite clear. “Kung Fu Panda has six chapters on it, and we have mapped out that over the years,” he said.

I certainly love the Kung Fu Panda movies. DreamWorks might not entirely be about Pixar’s degree, but they have surely raised their game. The”How To Train Your Dragon” trilogy is evidence of that. So sure, I’ll take three more.

No Information Yet About Kung Fu Panda 4

They have not announced anything concrete about part 4. There’s undoubtedly enough excitement for this, although this does make you wonder when it will come, if ever.

I don’t think anybody would mind another despite having three outstanding movies with Po the Kung Fu Panda already. The series started with him.

Throughout both sequels, we have seen him evolve into a Kung Fu master. These films continued to flesh out his backstory. Kung Fu Panda 2 did a superb job adding thickness to Po’s life.

Should Continue Po’s Evolution As A Fighter

Perhaps the biggest accomplishment of those films is that they managed to do this without having his charge that is bumbling is lost by Po. It doesn’t take away from his ability as a warrior, although he’s still a small goofball that is silly.

The series features a fantastic cast, of voice actors. Jack Black voices the titular Po, and he owns his character. He’s got quite the actress alongside him—Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Dustin Hoffman, David Cross and so many others.

The three movies have had excellent actors in all three of these as the villains. Ian McShane played the baddie from the first film, Gary Oldman did so in the second, and J.K. Simmons was the protagonist in the third.

The voice of the villain will likely be another talent, although we do not have any clear information about Kung Fu Panda 4.

Alok Chand

