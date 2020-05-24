Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda 4 is an up and forthcoming animated film, which is going to be the fourth episode in the Kung Fu Panda franchise that first debuted in 2008. This franchise has played brilliantly both in terms of commercial success in addition to being praised by critics because of its wonderful mixture of gorgeous cartoon, comedy, and use of martial arts.

The past two sequels were released in 2011 and 2016, even though the third movie received much less praise than the first two movies. Will people get the fourth installment of the franchise? If so, what do we expect? Here’s everything we know up to now!

Release Date

Dreamworks Animation revealed in 2010 which they are considering to make around six movies for the Kung Fu Panda franchise. As of this moment, though, the studio has not announced any official launch date, and we may not see much progress because of the present pandemic too.

But, we are aware that the creators are still thinking about making additional sequels, so not all hope is lost!

Cast

Casting information hasn’t been revealed since the birth of a fourth film isn’t yet confirmed also. However, we could anticipate some previous cast members to come back, such as Jack Black to voice Po, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Bryan Cranston as Shan, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Lucy Liye as Viper and Seth Rogen as Mantis.

Let us hope the studio calls these celebrities to voice our cherished characters once again to the fourth movie!

Plot

We know that the films in the franchise finish its narrative in each film, and we consistently get a new plot for the next episode. With each movie, we get to dig deeper into the characters that we can expect character arcs in the fourth episode, perhaps a look into Po’s family and relationships.