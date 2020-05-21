Home Box Office Kung Fu Panda 4: All you need to know
Box OfficeHollywoodMovies

Kung Fu Panda 4: All you need to know

By- Aryan Singh
Kung Fu Panda is an animation movie series that has been loved by people of all ages. From children to adults, all love the movie due to its action, comedy, and thriller scenes. The movie has had 3 parts until now. Kung Fu Panda was released for the first time in 2008. Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3 were released in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

All the 3 films have seen quite a lot of fame in the box office. The movie was also nominated for an academy award for the best-animated feature as well as Annie awards. The director of the movie is Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

The movie revolves around a giant panda named Po Ping, who has been chosen to become a giant warrior. The panda strives to prove himself that he is worthy of the title for which he has been selected. Universal Pictures owns the franchise via DreamWorks Animation.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date.

The movie has been renewed for the 4 part just before the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. Unfortunately for the fans, the movie’s release date hasn’t been announced by the production house due to the halting of the filming of the movie n between because of the pandemic. We can expect the movie to be in theatres anytime in 2021 end or early 2022.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast.

The cast for the movie is expected to return. Jack Black is the voice of Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Lucy Liu as Viper, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Seth Rogen as Mantis and David cross in the voice of crane.

As of now, fans will have to wait for quite a long time, almost a year, to see their favorite animated movie on the screen. Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

