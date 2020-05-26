Home Hollywood King vs Kong: Release Date, Directed, Story And More Updates
HollywoodMovies

King vs Kong: Release Date, Directed, Story And More Updates

By- Shubh Bohra
It is an upcoming American monster film directed by Adam Wingard. In this fearsome monsters, Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. This is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise.

A sequel of Godzilla: King of the monsters (2019) and Kong: skull island (2017) is the fourth film in legendary monster verse.

This movie is a scientific action film.

Directed by: Adam Wingard

Produced by Mary’s parent, Thomas Tull, Alex Garcela, Brain Rogers, Jon Jasni, and Eric McLeod

Screening by: Eric Peauson, Max Borenstein
Story by: terry Rossio, Michael Doughauty

Based on: Godzilla by Toho King Kong by Edgar Wallace and Meriam c. Coofer
Starring: Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Danai Gurira, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, Zhang Ziyi, Jessica Henwick, Lance Reddick, Shun Oguri, Brain Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Van Marten

Cinematography: Ben sere sin

Edited by: Josh Schaeffer

Production Company: legendary pictures

Distributed by: warner Bues pictures (worldwide) Toho (Japan)

Release date: November 20, 2020 (united states)

Country: United States

Language: English

Shubh Bohra


