“Kim Kardashian”A Pornographic Actor

- Advertisement -

Biography:

The Show With Family:-

The daughter of one of‘s head trial lawyers,first hit the scene as one of‘s party pals. The socialite, born October 21, 1980, became known outside the gossip circuit when a pornographic video of her and then-boyfriend, rapper, appeared on the internet in 2006.

In 2007, Kim — along with sisters Kourtney and Khloé, brother Rob, mom Kris Jenner, stepfather formerly known as Bruce Jenner, who publicly transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015 and stepsisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner — became the subject of a new E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashian. The show launched the family into extraordinary fame as it delved into their personal lives and chronicled the sisters’ work on their co-owned clothing store, Dash. Kim and her family quickly became household names with social media followings in the multimillions.