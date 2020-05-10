“Kim Kardashian”A Pornographic Actor

- Advertisement -

In 2007, Kim — along with sisters Kourtney and Khloé , brother Rob , mom Kris Jenner , stepfather formerly known as Bruce Jenner, who publicly transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015 and stepsisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner — became the subject of a new E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashian . The show launched the family into extraordinary fame as it delved into their personal lives and chronicled the sisters’ work on their co-owned clothing store, Dash. Kim and her family quickly became household names with social media followings in the multimillions.

In 2015, she published a coffee-table book of her selfies, titled Selfish, followed by Selfish: More Me! With New Selfies 2015-2016 a year later. She launched her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in 2017. Two years later, in September 2019, the mother of four launched Skims, a shapewear and underwear line. Kardashian is currently studying to be a lawyer and hopes to take the bar in 2022.

The television show also famously documents the Kardashian’ love lives. After relationships with NFL star Reggie Bush and NBA player Kris Humphries, to whom she was married for 72 days, Kardashian married rapper Kanye West in 2014. The couple, known as “Kimye,” have four children together, daughter North (born in June 2013), son Saint (born in December 2015), daughter Chicago (born January 2018, via surrogate) and son Psalm (born May 2019, via surrogate).