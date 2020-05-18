Home Hollywood Killing Eve Season 3: all you need to know
Killing Eve Season 3: all you need to know

By- Salina Marak
Are you catching up with all the new episodes of Killing Eve season 3 part eight? Well, you should! The series broadcasts in BBC America and AMC every Sunday at 9 pm. You can watch all the episodes online in Hulu, BBCAmerica, or AMC.

Killing Eve is a British black comedy-drama spy thriller television series, produced in the United Kingdom by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America and BBC iPlayer. The series follows Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh, the protagonist of the series, a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle by Jodie Comer. As the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession. Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, each of the show’s series is led by the different female head writer. Phoebe Waller-Bridge assumed the role for the first series, While Emerald Fennell took over for the second series. Suzanne Heathcote is the head writer for series.

PLOT FOR SEASON 3

Fans and viewers are happy to see Jodie Comer returning in the same role of Villanelle for the third season. After she shot Eve in the second season, everyone thought she was dead, but she is still alive and living a normal life in a melancholic atmosphere. On 17th May 2020, the series will broadcast its sixth episode of part 8 of the season with the title “end of Game.” A s the title suggests; there might be something thrilling coming in the series so, brace yourself. Presumably, “Carolyn and Geraldin decide what to have for dinner” in the coming episode is not what it is all about. Still, hour’s official description does hint that “Carolyn finds out information is being withheld/kept by those close to her. Eve finds a lead that might bring her closer to Villanelle. Meanwhile, Villanelle has had enough and decides on a different path. Konstantin’s loyalties are split.”

CAST

The cast for the third season include:

  • Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri
  • Jodie Comer as Villanelle
  • Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens
  • Owen McDonelle as Niko Polastri
  • Sean Delaney as Kenny Showton
  • Kim Bodnia as Konstantin
  • Steve Pemberton as Paul
  • Harriet Walter as Dasha
